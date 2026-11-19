DENVER — It's story time at West Denver's Blossom House Early Learning Center.

Many little ones are here because of support from the nonprofit Denver Preschool Program, which gives families with 3- and 4-year-olds financial assistance for childcare. This week, the program is celebrating 20 years.

See what the pilot program looks like in the video below:

Denver Preschool Program marks 20 years of tuition help as it expands to serve infants and toddlers

"We have granted 200 million in preschool tuition helping tens of thousands of families, and we are incredibly proud of the impact that we have," Elsa Holguin said.

Holguin is the nonprofit's president and CEO. She's proud of what they've accomplished so far, and she's excited about what the future holds.

"We just got started [with] eight infant and toddlers, and as we are recruiting teachers and supplies and everything else that comes in, our wait list is now at 70," Holguin said.

That growing demand is tied to a pilot program for kids all the way from birth to age 5.

"Just being able to wake up and come here with friendly staff, a safe environment. My son already has little buddies that he's excited to see. So, I’m just so beyond grateful," Lynn Shangreaux said.

Shangreaux's son Major is in the pilot.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson

According to Holguin, the average cost of preschool in metro Denver is between $15,000 and $20,000 per year, which often forces families to make tough decisions — including whether to work or stay home.

"It's allowing me to go and get a job. It's allowing me to further my education," Shangreaux said. "Just having that support, you know, not having to worry about daycare expenses and not worrying about relying on family members and friends constantly.”

For parents, it's peace of mind. For their children, it’s endless possibilities.

"I'm just so excited to see what the future holds for him because he's already growing so much being in this program, and I'm so thankful," Shangreaux said.

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