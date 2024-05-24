Denver pool inspectors working to ensure safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

DENVER — Denver pool inspectors are busy preparing for the swim season. With Memorial Day weekend ahead, there's an added emphasis on safety after a large number of violation notices were issued in 2023.

The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses sent out 201 violation notice letters last year. Most of the unlicensed pool operators quickly obtained a license, but 24 received first-time offense fines of $150. Two operators received $500 fines for a second offense, and one received the maximum $999 fine.

"We want consumers to have a peace of mind if they're swimming in the Mile High City," said Eric Escudero, a representative for the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

Escudero said inspectors check for a variety of potential safety hazards, including if the right chemicals are being used, if those chemicals are stored correctly, testing water quality and ensuring that there are no tripping hazards. One property on Grove Street garnered $5,600 in fines after repeatedly failing to answer violation notices.

Escudero said the COVID-19 pandemic led to lapses in license applications. Pools at hotels, apartments and condos were shut down by public health orders and operators didn't renew their pool licenses.

"We did an education and enforcement effort, which resulted in those 200 notice of violation warning letters being sent out," said Escudero.

There are currently 401 active swimming pool licenses in Denver. Escudero added that swimming pool licenses are required to be displayed at Denver pools.