Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Denver pool inspectors working to ensure safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses sent out 201 violation notice letters to pool operators in 2023.
Swimming pool
Uuganbayar/Shutterstock
A swimming pool.
Swimming pool
Posted at 5:50 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 19:50:15-04

DENVER — Denver pool inspectors are busy preparing for the swim season. With Memorial Day weekend ahead, there's an added emphasis on safety after a large number of violation notices were issued in 2023.

The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses sent out 201 violation notice letters last year. Most of the unlicensed pool operators quickly obtained a license, but 24 received first-time offense fines of $150. Two operators received $500 fines for a second offense, and one received the maximum $999 fine.

"We want consumers to have a peace of mind if they're swimming in the Mile High City," said Eric Escudero, a representative for the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

Escudero said inspectors check for a variety of potential safety hazards, including if the right chemicals are being used, if those chemicals are stored correctly, testing water quality and ensuring that there are no tripping hazards. One property on Grove Street garnered $5,600 in fines after repeatedly failing to answer violation notices.

Escudero said the COVID-19 pandemic led to lapses in license applications. Pools at hotels, apartments and condos were shut down by public health orders and operators didn't renew their pool licenses.

"We did an education and enforcement effort, which resulted in those 200 notice of violation warning letters being sent out," said Escudero.

There are currently 401 active swimming pool licenses in Denver. Escudero added that swimming pool licenses are required to be displayed at Denver pools.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News