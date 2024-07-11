Watch Now
Denver police unveil new plan Thursday to increase safety in LoDo and Ballpark District

Downtown Denver will designate rideshare pick-up zones during busiest weekend hours
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jul 11, 2024

DENVER — Denver police unveiled a new plan Thursday to increase safety in LoDo and the Ballpark District.

The Denver Police Department announced it's setting out to reduce traffic and street congestion during downtown's busiest times. Officers will disperse crowds around bars in hopes of reducing conflicts that escalate to full-on fights and ramp up patrols for impaired driving and DUI-related crashes.

DPD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Regional Transportation District are also asking downtown customers to rely more on public transportation and rideshares.

To encourage downtown visitors to use these services, DPD worked with Uber and Lyft to create designated pickup locations in Denver's LoDo and Ballpark District. Starting Friday, anyone who wants to get picked up by Uber and Lyft in these areas on Friday and Saturday evenings will need to meet their rideshare driver in one of the designated pick-up zones.

Pick-up zones will have a sign reserving the area for that purpose, according to DPD.

The Uber and Lyft apps will notify users, after they request a ride and locate a driver, to go to the pick-up zone.

Metered street parking in these areas will not be allowed in hopes of ensuring plenty of space for rideshare drivers to pull up to the side of the street and pick up riders.

The one exception is between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. — Uber and Lyft will not be allowed to pick up or drop off rideshare users between 18th and 21st Streets and Blake and Larimer Streets.

DPD said the goal of this effort is to reduce the number of impaired drivers and preventable crashes downtown, while also creating less traffic bottlenecks, and more space for pedestrians to walk around safely.

Officers will be stationed throughout the area during the peak hours to monitor traffic flow, provide security for people waiting on rideshare drivers and make police presence apparent to everyone.

"[This is] in alignment with Mayor Mike Johnston’s goal to reduce violent gun crime by 20%," DPD said in Thursday's announcement.

