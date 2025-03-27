Denver police searching for suspect in shooting that sent two people to the hospital

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is searching for the suspect in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of E. Dartmouth Avenue and S. Havana Street, DPD said. Two people were taken to a nearby hospital.
Denver police are working to gather information on a suspect in the shooting.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Transit advocates pitch $4.2 billion plan to run all Denver metro trains, buses every 15 minutes
Study: Suicide attempts down 29% in Colorado high schools thanks to school-based, peer-led program
Bill that would ban rent-setting algorithms passes Colorado House
Colorado sees growth in martial arts community
Sterling Ranch developers incorporate wildfire mitigation strategies to keep residents safe
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.