Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Denver police searching for suspect in shooting that sent two people to the hospital

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Police in Denver
Posted

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is searching for the suspect in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of E. Dartmouth Avenue and S. Havana Street, DPD said. Two people were taken to a nearby hospital.

Denver police are working to gather information on a suspect in the shooting.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.