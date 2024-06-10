Watch Now
Two people in custody after shooting in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood Monday morning, Denver police say

Posted at 9:20 AM, Jun 10, 2024

DENVER — Two people are in custody Monday morning after a shooting in Denver's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, the Denver Police Department told Denver7.

This happened on 48th Ave. and Jackson Street, according to DPD. One officer shot at someone. But no one was injured, Denver police said.

Expect delays in the area, Denver police said. Officers recommend drivers find alternate routes.

The case is under investigation per department policy, Denver police told Denver7.

