Denver police looking for suspect in "targeted attack" on four queer-affirming businesses in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for a suspect in what it's calling a "targeted attack" on four queer-affirming businesses in Denver.

The Center on Colfax is one of the four that was hit. Video of the attack from Saturday morning shows someone throwing an object at the windows before walking away.

Now, the windows are boarded up with words written across them like "love is love" and "love is stronger than hate."

Kim Salvaggio, CEO for the Center on Colfax, said the windows have tempered glass, so they didn't shatter.

However, it's not just the physical damage she's worried about.

"This is not something for the history of LGBTQ people that we're unfamiliar with. We know that there are targets sometimes to our persons and to our community spaces and our buildings. We're familiar with this and we have filed obviously a police report and there is an open investigation into the vandalism and what the intent may have been to our building," Salvaggio said.

Denver7 got a statement from Parasol Patrol Sunday evening. It's a non-profit that aims to protect kids and families from protesters.

It said in part, "When four affirming spaces are hit in rapid succession, (between Friday night and Saturday morning) it is not simply a property crime. It is a message to an entire community. The message is meant to silence. Our position is equally clear: Denver cannot and must not normalize this."

Denver police have yet to share any information about a suspect.