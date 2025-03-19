Denver police asking for help finding driver in February hit-and-run crash

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for help finding the driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash on Feb. 20, 2025.

The driver is accused of making a right-hand turn, hitting someone riding a scooter who was crossing Park Avenue West in a bike lane. The scooter rider was seriously injured, according to DPD.

The vehicle involved was described as a light-colored SUV that may have minor damage on the front or passenger side. The driver of the vehicle drove away from the crash, DPD said, without stopping or leaving personal contact information — as required by law.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.