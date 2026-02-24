Denver plans to hire new company for city's license plate readers as Flock contract expires in March

DENVER — The City and County of Denver intends to hire a new company for license plate readers, Mayor Mike Johnston's Office announced Tuesday after receiving significant pushback from the community over privacy concerns associated with current Flock Safety cameras.

The mayor's office will present a proposed contract to Denver City Council for Axon to take over license plate reader services before the contract with Flock expires at the end of March. Flock cameras were installed in Denver in May of 2024, and there are now more than 100 cameras in 70 intersections across the city.

Axon will have a list of privacy safeguards it must follow as part of the contract to provide license plate reader services along public streets, according to the mayor's office.

“We’ve heard the community loud and clear and it is time to make a change," Mayor Johnston said in Tuesday's announcement. “Axon is among our most reliable partners and will collaborate with us on strong safeguards that protect immigrants, women seeking reproductive healthcare, and the Constitutional rights of Denverites."

Axon already works with Denver on collecting, protecting and storing video from police body-worn cameras, according to the mayor's office. The proposed contract with the company for license plate readers will stipulate that Denver's data can't be accessed by federal authorities or used for any purposes other than those set out by the city.

The mayor's office said there will be regular reviews, an auditing function and an agreement to only retain data for 21 days, unless required as part of an active investigation.

Axon must also agree to adhere to state law. The company can't provide Denver data for civil immigration enforcement, abortion-related investigations or any purpose not explicitly in its city license plate reader contract. Axon can be held in breach of contract if it doesn't comply and be subject to penalties.

Denver citizens and activists have raised concerns about over-surveillance and potential misuse of data gathered by license plate reader cameras. Law enforcement, on the other hand, points to the benefits of license plate readers for crime and safety across the city.

“License plate readers are among the most critical tools we have to develop investigative leads, solve crimes more quickly, and serve justice more efficiently,” Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said. “LPRs have helped us track down violent offenders before they hurt anyone else, aided the city in dropping auto theft to levels not seen in years, and solved serious crimes in which there was otherwise little to no evidence that would allow us to identify the offender and make an arrest.”

The mayor's office said license plate readers were used to recover more than 400 stolen cars, get more than 60 firearms off the streets, help solve 16 homicide investigations and 32 non-fatal shooting investigations in 2025.

After advocates sounded the alarm, Mayor Johsnton asked Flock to sign a new agreement as part of a contract extension in October, dictating license plate reader data couldn't be shared with the federal government.

Flock doesn’t own the data its cameras collect, and before October's agreement, data in Denver could be accessed by the city’s police department as well as more than 80 law enforcement agencies and four FBI agents in Colorado. Flock had also participated in pilot programs with the Department of Homeland Security, according to the Associated Press, sounding the alarm for some Coloradans.

In addition to Flock, Motorola, SoundThinking and Packetalk were also considered for the new city contract. The mayor's office said the final decision to choose Axon was based on past performance, cost, effectiveness and the ability to comply with Denver privacy guidelines.

Prior coverage:

