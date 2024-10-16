Denver PD targeting expired registrations, temporary license plates throughout November

DENVER — The Denver Police Department will conduct another crackdown on expired vehicle registrations and expired temporary license plates. This operation, however, will last through the entire month of November.

The department said this operation is similar to the one conducted in July, which resulted in at least 430 citations. More than 300 Denver drivers were cited for expired and/or fictitious license plates during a weeklong operation last month. DPD said some of the oldest plates included May 2019, August 2021, July 2022 and October 2022.

The department said the November operation allows officers to "take action on the community’s vocalized frustrations over drivers with expired license plate tags and expired temporary plates."

In May, Denver PD adopted a "low-level traffic stops policy" and switched the focus of its Traffic Operations Division to "addressing serious, crash-causing violations," including speeding, reckless/careless driving and disobedience to traffic signals. The policy "limits officers from conducting traffic stops for lower-level traffic offenses that do not pose a risk to public safety," including expired vehicle registration and expired temporary license plates, according to the department. However a clause in the policy states officers can conduct low-level traffic stops "if officers have reason to believe the driver and/or vehicle are involved in a serious crime, such as auto theft, robbery or burglary, hit-and-run crash, drug crimes, violent crime, etc."

DPD is exercising its policy exception in order to conduct the operation.

Drivers who are caught operating with an expired vehicle registration or expired temporary license plate will be cited. Temporary license plates expire right away, while vehicle registrations have a 30-day grace period.

Drivers caught traveling with expired registration are subject to a $95 fine, according to Denver police.

Find out more information on registering or renewing your vehicle through the Denver Motor Vehicle website. You must register your newly purchased or required vehicles in person at a DMV office. Registration renewals, however, can be done online or at a kiosk.