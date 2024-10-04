Denver PD cites more than 300 drivers for expired, fictitious license plates during weeklong operation

DENVER — Officers cited more than 300 drivers during a weeklong operation that targeted expired vehicle registrations and expired temporary license plates, the Denver Police Department announced Thursday.

Denver PD partnered with the Colorado State Patrol, as well as Aurora and Colorado Springs police departments, and focused on violations spotted along the Interstate 25 and Interstate 70 corridors.

According to DPD, 339 drivers were cited for expired and/or fictitious license plates. The department said some of the oldest plates include May 2019, August 2021, July 2022 and October 2022.

Denver Denver PD cracking down on expired vehicle registrations, temp. license plates Sydney Isenberg

In May, Denver PD adopted a "low-level traffic stops policy" and switched the focus of its Traffic Operations Division to "addressing serious, crash-causing violations," including speeding, reckless/careless driving and disobedience to traffic signals. The policy "limits officers from conducting traffic stops for lower-level traffic offenses that do not pose a risk to public safety," including expired vehicle registration and expired temporary license plates, according to the department. However a clause in the policy states officers can conduct low-level traffic stops "if officers have reason to believe the driver and/or vehicle are involved in a serious crime, such as auto theft, robbery or burglary, hit-and-run crash, drug crimes, violent crime, etc."

The department exercised its policy exception in order to conduct the operation.

In its update Thursday, DPD said missing license plates are a "high priority" and are not included in the low-level traffic stop policy, meaning drivers without a license plate can be pulled over at any time. Driving with a license plate that is expired by 90 days or more also falls outside of the policy.

“Oftentimes, suspects remove the license plate from a vehicle in an attempt to avoid detection when committing crimes,” said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas in a statement. “However, thanks to the capabilities of the Flock automated license plate reader network, we are still able to track vehicles associated with criminal activity. We will continue to treat vehicles with missing license plates with a high priority.”

Denver Police Department Example of plate on a vehicle stopped during Denver PD's special license plate enforcement

Drivers who are caught operating with an expired vehicle registration or expired temporary license plate will be cited. Temporary license plates expire right away, while vehicle registrations have a 30-day grace period.

Drivers caught traveling with expired registration are subject to a $95 fine, according to Denver police.

Find out more information on registering or renewing your vehicle through the Denver Motor Vehicle website. You must register your newly purchased or required vehicles in person at a DMV office. Registration renewals, however, can be done online or at a kiosk.