Denver PD searching for man accused of stealing luggage from Denver International Airport

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of stealing luggage from Denver International Airport.

The baggage theft occurred just after noon on Jan. 21. Details about the crime were limited.

Denver PD described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s, roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall and with a medium build.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.

Denver7 has reported on several baggage thefts at DIA, including a man who was arrested in connection with a string of thefts over the summer.

On May 24, 2024, Keith Moore was arrested for allegedly stealing eight bags at the airport in just a couple of hours. He was released but returned to the airport on June 1 and stole another bag, according to Denver police.

In May 2023, Denver7 brought you the story of a passenger who obtained video of two women stealing her bags.