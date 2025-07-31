Denver PD looking to identify suspect reportedly connected to deadly stabbing

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who is reportedly connected to a deadly stabbing.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on July 13 in the area of Broadway and Colfax Avenue near Civic Center Park. In its initial post on X, Denver PD said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a stabbing in the area of N Broadway St / E Colfax Ave. One victim transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators are working to develop suspect information. Updates will be posted to this thread as they become available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/TWCB08KRVk — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 14, 2025

On Wednesday, the police department announced that the victim had succumbed to his injuries, and investigators were looking to identify a suspect. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect on an RTD bus.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

The department described the suspect as a Black man between the ages of 18 and 25. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, gray/ tan jeans, and "white over black" basketball shoes. He was also carrying a black and gray backpack with yellow zipper tabs and a yellow logo.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the suspect or the stabbing is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.