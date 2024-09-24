Denver PD cracking down on expired vehicle registrations, temporary license plates in weeklong operation

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is cracking down on expired vehicle registrations and expired temporary license plates during a weeklong operation.

The operation, which began Monday, will focus on violations spotted along the Interstate 25 and Interstate 70 corridors, according to the department.

In its announcement, Denver PD said the operation is similar to the one conducted in July, which resulted in at least 430 citations.

Drivers who are caught operating with an expired vehicle registration or expired temporary license plate will be cited. Temporary license plates expire right away, while vehicle registrations have a 30-day grace period.

Drivers caught traveling with expired registration are subject to a $95 fine, according to Denver police.

In May, Denver PD adopted a "low-level traffic stops policy" and switched the focus of its Traffic Operations Division to "addressing serious, crash-causing violations," including speeding, reckless/careless driving and disobedience to traffic signals. The policy "limits officers from conducting traffic stops for lower-level traffic offenses that do not pose a risk to public safety," including expired vehicle registration and expired temporary license plates, according to the department. However a clause in the policy states officers can conduct low-level traffic stops "if officers have reason to believe the driver and/or vehicle are involved in a serious crime, such as auto theft, robbery or burglary, hit-and-run crash, drug crimes, violent crime, etc."

The department said it is exercising its policy exception in order to conduct the operation.

Find out more information on registering or renewing your vehicle through the Denver Motor Vehicle website. You must register your newly purchased or required vehicles in person at a DMV office. Registration renewals, however, can be done online or at a kiosk.

Denver PD said it is working in partnership with the Colorado State Patrol, Aurora Police Department and Colorado Springs Police Department.