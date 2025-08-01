Denver PD arrests man in connection with LoDo shooting that injured 4 people

DENVER — A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with a late-night shooting that injured four people in Denver's Lower Downtown (LoDo) neighborhood over the weekend.

The incident happened just after midnight Sunday in the area of 20th and Market streets near Coors Field.

According to the Denver Police Department, one person was critically injured in the shooting, and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Denver PD announced the arrest of Damion Britt, 21, in connection with the shooting. He was arrested on four counts of investigation of attempted murder.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine Britt's final charges.

According to Denver PD, Britt and the "primary victim" were involved in a verbal altercation, which escalated to a shooting. The other three victims were bystanders, according to police.

A day after the shooting, Denver7 reached out to the Ballpark General Improvement District about safety concerns in the area. Executive director Kate McKenna issued a statement, which said in part, "This incident highlights the urgency and importance of the reallocation of resources that the community has long been requesting from the agencies sworn to protect and serve."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.