3 wounded in LoDo Denver triple shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a triple shooting in the city’s Lower Downtown neighborhood that left three people wounded late Saturday night.
The incident occurred in the area of 20th and Market streets, according to the Denver Police Department.
Police said one victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been announced, and police said they are working to develop suspect information.
