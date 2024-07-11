Denver outreach worker helps others amid record-breaking heatwave

DENVER — The heat is making life harder for people experiencing homelessness, but others are stepping up to help.

With forecasted temperatures at or above 100 degrees, riding a bike all day might be the last thing anyone would ever want to do. Then again, Greyden Charlesworth is not just anyone.

“I wouldn't have it any other way because I can get in, I can get out, I can cover a lot of ground,” said Charlesworth.

He’s a member of the street outreach team for the Saint Francis Center.

“Instead of watching a problem develop, I'm trying to solve problems and help people's lives be better,” Charlesworth said.

He spends his days riding around Denver, meeting people and helping connect them to services.

Denver7 Greyden Charlesworht, a street outreach worker for Saint Francis Center, speaks with a man after handing him a bottle of water.

On hot days, he helps people stay hydrated by handing out water and telling them about cooling centers that are open.

“If it's hot and people are in need, I can get rid of water,” said Charlesworth. “And that is the first concern. We got to get people water.”

On Thursday, he came across a man on the sidewalk who appeared to be experiencing a medical episode. After medics arrived, the man appeared to be fine. Charlesworth said it was better to be safe than sorry.

“This may not have been a call that I'd make on everyday situations if it were like 70 degrees. But clearly in the heat, we've got to make a choice, and I always opt for the safest option,” he said.

KMGH-TV Greyden Charlesworth, a street outreach worker for Saint Francis Center, tries to communicate with a man lying on the sidewalk who appeared to be a having a medical episode. Charlesworth called medics immediately.

Showing humanity is what Charlesworth said he likes most about his job. He's been with Saint Francis Center for 25 years and has spent the past five years doing street outreach.

Charlesworth also rides his bike during the winter, which he says is worse than the summer.

The Saint Francis Center’s shelter is located at 2323 Curtis Street. The City and County of Denver has opened its recreation centers as daytime cooling centers during regular business hours. In addition, the city said its facility at 2601 W. 7th Avenue will also be open as a cooling center on Sunday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Denver Public Library locations are available for people looking to escape the heat.

In Aurora, the city has activated itscooling stations at city libraries and the Aurora Day Resource Center.

Organizations are also helping people during the heatwave. Catholic Charities Denver said it is extending the hours of its emergency women’s shelter at Samaritan House on Lawrence Street due to the heat wave. They’ve also prepared emergency heat kits, which include water and sunblock.

All Souls Denver plans on delivering cold treats to people staying at a local encampment this weekend.