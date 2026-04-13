DENVER — The City of Denver is handing out prizes to some people who switch from solo car trips to other ways of getting around.

The Shift2 program is an option for people 18 years and older who live or work in Denver. The program is a collaborative effort from the city’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR), Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI), and the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG).



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Denver offering rewards for shifting to transit, carpools or walking

The program allows people to log their trips around town online. Every month, if participants shift two trips a week — replacing solo car trips with carpools, walking, biking, scooters or public transit — they will be eligible for discounts at some local businesses and be entered into monthly gift card raffles.

The program is giving away $1,000 in prizes in the month of April to 20 winners.

Michael Hughes, a transportation advocate with the West Corridor Transportation Management Association, said making these changes will help Denverites avoid rising gas prices right now, but that the benefits go well beyond that.

“We want to make people aware that those choices exist,” Hughes said. “Some of them are hard. Some of them are really good for you. You know, getting outside and enjoying the sunshine is wonderful, and it's a good way to move your body and not be part of congestion, and improve our air quality.”