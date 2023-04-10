Denver North High students call new ID policy reactionary, ineffective

DENVER — Denver North High School has implemented a new student ID policy following the March 22 shooting at Denver East High School.

The policy requires students to wear an ID card at all times while in school. But some students are questioning the effectiveness of this new policy.

“What's been happening is the staff doesn't really check,” said sophomore Allie Bravo. “You kind of flick it in front of their face, and they don't check to see if the faces matches... I feel like this was a very reactionary kind of response.”

Bravo said she doesn’t really mind wearing the ID, but it doesn’t make her feel safer.

“I feel like it’s rooted in so much that it's not really being addressed. And I just honestly feel terrified for what's going to happen next,” she said.

Sophomore Veneno Quezada-Montoya agrees with Bravo.

“I feel like an ID doesn't stop a bullet,” Quezada-Montoya said. “Because the root of gun violence starts with mental health, and we're getting nowhere.”

In a statement to Denver7, a Denver Public Schools spokesperson said, "The wearing of student IDs was implemented when students returned from spring break...It is an added layer of security that principals can decide if they want to implement for their building."

“Instead of resorting to militarism or student IDs, I think, especially for the students, what is important is community healing,” Quezada-Montoya said.

Bravo and Quezada-Montoya said they hope their school IDs are followed-up with mental health supports and impactful safety measures.