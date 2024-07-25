Denver nonprofit helping bridge Colorado labor shortage gap by teaching trade skills

DENVER — The smell of wood shavings and the buzz of a saw greet everyone who walks into The Master's Apprentice woodworking shop. Inside, 34 students are busy learning carpentry for the next chapter in their lives.

Carpentry is one of many skills taught at the Denver nonprofit. Students learn welding, HVAC repairs and construction mathematics. The six-week program is designed to help get people back on their feet.

“I just graduated high school. I’m trying to get a career as soon as possible," said 18-year-old Jaziah Hargrove, a student learning carpentry.

Hargrove was raised by a single mother. After seeing his mother struggle to make ends meet, he decided it was time to start learning how to provide.

Hargrove dreams of building custom furniture and hopes the financial literacy course at The Master's Apprentice will help him learn how to run a business.

The program began a little over 10 years ago. Most students are in their twenties, but the program welcomes people of all ages who are looking to find a new chapter in life.

Richard Benton, 30, is looking for a fresh start after a series of legal problems. Benton said his legal troubles made it difficult to find a job, but he found hope after seeing an advertisement for the program while at his probation office.

“I felt really lost, didn't know what to do," said Benton. "I was super glad I checked it out."

Benton is learning how to weld and wants to start a metal sculpting business with his friend. Although the trade skills are useful, Benton said the financial literacy classes help prepare students for the future.

In addition to connecting those in need with high-paying jobs, leaders at The Master's Apprentice said it could address Colorado's mass labor shortage.

The U.S. Department of Commerce found that Colorado has 52 workers for every 100 open jobs. The department deemed Colorado as one of 13 states with a "more severe" labor shortage.

"There's a huge gap," said Torrence Jackson, director of development at The Master's Apprentice.

Current projections from the Colorado Construction Education Foundation show that the state needs 45,000 more skilled workers by 2027. Jackson said training the next workforce is critical to bridge the gap. Additionally, Jackson said graduates from the program get a head start on building their own businesses.

Seventy-five students have graduated from The Master's Apprentice so far this year. Jackson said their goal is to graduate 225 students by the end of the year.

The Master's Apprentice is currently taking applications for all students. Anyone interested can apply through the nonprofit's website.