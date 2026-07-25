Denver music festivals battle triple-digit heat this weekend with shade, misters and cool venues

Two major music festivals are taking over Denver this weekend, and organizers are making sure the triple-digit heat doesn't drown out the fun.

The Underground Music Showcase in the RiNo neighborhood and Blucifer's First Rodeo on South Broadway feature more than a combined 400 bands performing across the city.

"I wish I could go to both at the same time," festivalgoer David Waller said.

Terry Madeksza with RiNo's Business Improvement District said organizers are taking the heat seriously and have measures in place to help keep fans cool.

"We are very intentional. We have shade structures. We have free water fill-up stations," Madeksza said.

Local businesses along RiNo will also have their doors open to help fans cool off.

"All of these RiNo businesses, whether they are an official venue or not, are open. They are air conditioned," Madeksza said.

Waller, an "engineer by day, music fan by night," came prepared with hydration and plans to take advantage of the festival's indoor venues throughout the weekend.

"Luckily, this festival has tons of different venues, and a lot of them will be inside in air conditioning," Waller said.

Down on South Broadway, Blucifer's First Rodeo organizers say they've sourced tents and misters to keep fans cool despite the scorching temperatures.

Madeksza said the two festivals speak to what Denver has to offer as a live music city.

"We have enough talent to celebrate throughout the city," Madeksza said.

For organizers, the events are about more than just music.

"This is just a celebration of local artists, independent businesses, and Denver on the map for live music," Madeksza said.

And for fans like Waller, the heat is just part of the experience.

"Love live music. It is my stress relief. It is my outlet," Waller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

