Denver man goes viral after taking Cigna insurance battle public on TikTok

DENVER — A Denver man is going viral on social media after documenting the battle with his insurance company on TikTok.

Cigna originally denied Keaton Herzer coverage for a liver transplant that would save his life. He has Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer.

He welcomed Denver7 into his home to share his story.

"I was diagnosed back in March of 2025, so we're coming up on a year, almost a year since my diagnosis," Herzer said.

He said with his case, he worried a liver transplant could be the only potential cure. So when the insurance papers came back "denied," the stress kicked in for his family and him.

"I knew there was about 50/50 whether they would deny or approve, and in a lot of ways, we were prepared for it. I don't know if I was expecting it to come back so quick," Herzer said.

Herzer explained extensive testing, a team of doctors and surgeons, had all labeled him a good candidate for the transplant. However, the insurance papers said the "medical necessity was not met."

'There's actually only a few hospitals and transplant centers in the country that will consider somebody with Cholangiocarcinoma for transplant," Herzer said. "You've got to have certain size tumors, and you've got to have stable disease for X number of months, and when we're talking about rare, aggressive cancer, it's hard to achieve that stability for a period of six months. It's hard to get, you know, tumors down to a certain size that they want."

So he fought back, but it was tough.

His videos on TikTok show hours of him trying to get a hold of anyone at Cigna who would take his call or manage his case.

I was trying to call and figure out more information, and I was given the name and phone number for someone who they told me was my case manager," Herzer said.

Turns out, he wasn't getting through because that case manager never existed.

"Unfortunately, during a phone call with one of our advocates, Mr. Herzer received incorrect information about case management services. We deeply regret the additional stress and confusion this created during an already difficult time and have apologized to Mr. Herzer," a spokesperson for Cigna said in a statement to Denver7.

"Mr. Herzer’s case and his benefit structure are unique. His health plan is Health Net of California, and we review prior authorization requests for treatment outside of California on behalf of Health Net. Throughout his care journey, we have consistently reviewed treatment authorization requests and appeals promptly when we receive them from Mr. Herzer’s physicians – typically approving requests in around 24 hours or less, including the expedited appeal and approval of his liver transplant," the statement also said, in part.

Herzer is grateful for that approval, but said he doesn't think anything would have changed if it weren't for the millions of people on the internet speaking out on his behalf.

Cigna said social media content never plays a factor in their coverage decisions.

Denver7 also reached out to the Colorado Association of Health Plans to about what you can do if you find yourself in a similar situation.

"Colorado has a formal, highly regulated, multi-step appeals process. Plans must follow strict timelines and detailed notice requirements. Internal appeals involve clinical reviewers, and if a denial is upheld, consumers have access to an independent external review conducted by physicians outside the health plan. Plans are legally required to comply with those determinations, and the process is overseen by the Colorado Division of Insurance," a spokesperson said over email.