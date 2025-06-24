Denver is launching a program to help e-bike riders fix their flats

DENVER — It’s no fun riding and having to stop because you got a flat, especially if you’re riding an e-bike, which tend to be on the heavier side. And in this economy? Even worse. Luckily, the City of Denver is trying to help.

On Monday, officials with the city’s Climate Action, Sustainability & Resiliency division announced the launching of a new program to help e-bike riders cover the cost of a flat as well as wheel repairs.

The Fix-a-Flat initiative, as the city is calling it, offers at one-time $50 credit to cover flat tire or wheel repairs. The $50 credit can be redeemed at any participating bike shop in the rebate network. Here’s the rub, though: The credit is available exclusively to those who have used an income-qualified e-bike rebate voucher in the past.

Denver7 | On Two Wheels As Coloradans often report poor mental health, how biking can lift your mood Jeff Anastasio

"Flat tires are our most common repair and an e-bike flat is more costly than a standard bike tire. And that is an issue that can keep an e-bike off the road. With the Fix-a-Flat program, we’ll be able to provide some extra support to our income qualified e-bike voucher redeemers to take care of their e-bikes so they can keep riding,” said Eric Guetterman, owner of E Force Bikes. “This small support makes a big difference in keeping people using their e-bike to hopefully keep replacing vehicle trips."

The Fix-a-Flat initiative is being paid for by the Climate Protection Fund, a fund created through a 0.25% increase in the city’s sales tax that Denverites approved in 2020. The goal of the fund is to help Denver eliminate 100% of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, with a 65% reduction by 2030.

Anyone wishing to learn more about the Fix-a-Flat initiative can click here to learn more about it.