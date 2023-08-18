Denver investigators run out of leads in 2004 murder case

DENVER — August 3 marked 19 years since Angela McKennett Johnson, 26, was murdered in her Denver apartment. Investigators say they do not have any leads in the case after nearly two decades-worth of work.

“She had a gracious heart, such a sweet smile, infectious smile, infectious laugh,” said Johnson’s sister, Shannon Sydes.

Sydes said her sister was living her life working towards her goals.

“She was making changes at her life to go back to school shortly to do marketing. She was working for Anheuser-Busch,” she said.

McKennett Johnson also had a karaoke business and was a serious pool player, spending time in a pool league, according to Sydes. But all of that was taken away in August 2004.

McKennett Johnson lived alone at the former Peach Tree Apartment Complex, located near West Hampden Avenue and Kendall Street in Denver. When she didn't show up for work that day, a friend went to her apartment and discovered her body inside.

“This is one of the cases that we've looked at recently that we're trying to bring to the forefront,” said Sergeant Joseph Vasquez with the Denver Police Department Cold Case Unit.

Investigators say McKennett Johnson wasn't known to police, and she never expressed concern for her safety. Over the years, a lack of leads has made the case tough to solve, Vasquez said.

"We haven't had anything up to this point. So that's where we are going to refocus and re-examine some of the evidence and some of the statements and things like that,” he said.

Sydes said finding out who murdered her sister won't take away the pain of living without her, but it will at least give her family some peace. She's holding out hope they'll get answers soon.

"God has a plan. And again, there's no comfort in the patience in waiting, but I do believe the answers are there,” said Sydes.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous and call 720-913-7867.