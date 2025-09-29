Denver house undergoing renovations catches fire Monday morning, roof collapses, no injuries

DENVER — A house on the northeast side of the City Park neighborhood undergoing renovations caught fire Monday morning, according to the Denver Fire Department.

The heavy fire caused the roof to collapse, but there were no injuries because the structure was under construction.

The fire started near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and 26th Ave. around 5 a.m. Monday, Denver Fire Department Asst. Chief CJ Haberkorn said. It was contained to the interior of the house itself and it did not extend outside or to any other structures.

Denver Fire Aerial Support Team used drones to survey the fire, damage and provide an overhead view to help firefighters on the ground. Haberkorn said firefighters would remain on scene for a few hours monitoring hotspots.