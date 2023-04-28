Denver hotel operating as emergency shelter closes its doors

DENVER — A Denver hotel that was converted to a temporary emergency shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic has officially closed its doors.

The temporary shelter was designed specifically for people who were vulnerable to the virus due to health conditions. Guy "Rusty" Johnson, 58, is one of those people.

“I have COPD, OK, and I’m also susceptible to pneumonia,” he told Denver7.

Johnson didn't want to wind up back at a homeless shelter surrounded by a lot of people, and eventually found his way to the Aloft Hotel.

The 124 guests who lived at the shelter were told about the closure in January. Many people have already moved on to other housing. However, just over two weeks ago, work was still underway to match the last 19 people, including Johnson.

In an update, Denver officials told Denver7 all Aloft guests have now found housing, including through safe outdoor spaces and other shelters. People with temporary bridge housing have also been paired with state vouchers.

Johnson is now staying at the former La Quinta Hotel in Denver's Globeville neighborhood while he waits for a housing voucher and permanent housing to open up.

“With a housing coordinator and a voucher, that should speed things up quite a bit. I’ll be able to move into an apartment a lot faster,” said Johnson.

Advocates for those experiencing homelessness have critiqued the shelter's closure.

“What happened is that residents pushed back, residents like Rusty, and we as community activists stood up and tried to offer other solutions not being explored,” said V Reeves with Housekeys Action Network Denver.

"Whenever we have a program closing like this, we absolutely provide additional support to our partners to make sure we're all stepping in and collaborating,” said Sabrina Allie, director of communications and community for the Department of Housing Stability (HOST).

Johnson wants to share this message to others.

“We’re not all bad people. We’re just down on our luck for one reason or another,” he said.

Officials say the plan is to reopen Aloft as a hotel in the future.