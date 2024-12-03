Denver Health CEO hosts panel discussing anticipated changes in health care

DENVER — Anticipated changes in health care across our state are making leaders in the medical world concerned.

Donna Lynne, Denver Health's CEO, hosted the panel at the Rita Bass Auditorium with four panelists: Kim Warner, MD. with Colorado Medical Society, Jeff Tieman with Colorado Hospital Association, Ross Brooks with Colorado Community Health Network and Rep. Kyle Brown for Colorado District 12.

The panelists agreed it's time to collaborate with the state's entire healthcare and business sector as the state starts anticipating different programs that may be impacted by a new presidential administration like Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, immigrant and LGBTQ+ healthcare rights.

Federally, one panelist said, "we're in for a bumpy ride."

More than half of the state's Medicaid budget comes from the federal government.

"When the Affordable Care Act was passed the federal government started putting in 90%, the state only had to put in 10%. But that is part of the concern around the unwind, that if for that group of people, the state had to go back to 50% that would create a whole other budget shortfall for the state," Lynne said.

Lynne expressed her excitement for ballot measure 2Q that passed early last month, generating an additional $70 million a year for the healthcare system.

However statewide, there are concerns too — like more and more Colorado residents being uninsured.

Lynne said last year, 75,000 uninsured patients visited the hospital. She said the hospital prides itself oon treating everyone. However, that left them with millions of dollars in unpaid bills.

"When they’re uninsured and they come into a hospital, they don’t pay their bills. So for Denver Health alone in 2024 that’s been over $100 million of uncompensated care that we have to absorb," Lynne said.

Another concern is the significant physician shortage across the state.

"Physicians aren’t going into the profession. They’re also leaving the profession. And it’s nurses as well as physicians and it’s all the other people that you need to help deliver healthcare," Lynne said.