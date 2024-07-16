Denver garage fire near W 36th Ave. and Osage Street threatens power lines Tuesday morning

DENVER — A Denver garage fire near W 36th Ave. and Osage Street threatened power lines Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

@denver_fire is on scene of a structure fire near 36th and Osage. Initial reports of a garage that is under construction on fire. Fire is impinging on the nearby power lines. Crews have gotten water on this fire and are now working to extinguish hot spots. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/3qZVLANL2E — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) July 16, 2024

No one was injured in the fire, according to the Denver Fire Department.

However, "the fire is impinging on the nearby power lines," Denver fire said.

The garage was under construction when it caught fire. It was reported at 6:14 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters got water on the fire and worked to extinguish hot spots.

What started the blaze is under investigation.

Denver garage fire near W 36th Ave. and Osage Street threatens power lines