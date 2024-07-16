Watch Now
Denver garage fire near W 36th Ave. and Osage Street threatens power lines Tuesday morning

A Denver garage fire near W 36th Ave. and Osage Street threatened power lines Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jul 16, 2024

DENVER — A Denver garage fire near W 36th Ave. and Osage Street threatened power lines Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

No one was injured in the fire, according to the Denver Fire Department.

However, "the fire is impinging on the nearby power lines," Denver fire said.

The garage was under construction when it caught fire. It was reported at 6:14 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters got water on the fire and worked to extinguish hot spots.

What started the blaze is under investigation.

