Denver father pushes daughter out of the way before being struck by car

DENVER — A Denver father's quick thinking saved the life of his 2-year-old daughter moments before he was struck by a car in the city's Montbello neighborhood. But days after this heroic act, the father passed away.

“My brother, he didn't have a father. So, when he had his daughter, he promised her that he was always going to be there for her and be a better dad,” said Karla Alanis, Alonso Garcia’s sister.

Alanis described Lizbeth, 2, as the light of Garcia’s life. Her family said the toddler wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for her dad.

Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 7, Garcia was on a walk with Lizbeth, who was in her stroller, in Denver's Montbello neighborhood when he was hit by a car while crossing the street near 51st and Scranton streets. Garcia pushed the stroller out of the way moments before, saving his daughter's life. Garcia was rushed to the hospital and treated for multiple injuries, including broken ribs, a broken elbow, a torn ACL and a fractured ankle.

“He was just crying and crying asking where Liz was. "Is she okay? Does she have any injuries? Where is she?"” said Alanis.

He was released from UCHealth on Dec. 8. But a day and a half later, Alanis walked in and found her brother unresponsive.

“I kept asking him like, "Please wake up. Please wake up. Please wake up." And just no response,” the sister said.

Alanis performed CPR for seven minutes until paramedics arrived, but there was nothing first responders could do to save him.

The family is still waiting for the results of Garcia's autopsy, but they wonder if his death could have been prevented.

“For the community of Montbello… drive carefully. We didn’t expect him to die. We didn’t expect an accident to happen,” said Alanis.

The Denver Police Department said the driver was cited for careless driving - resulting in injury and no proof of insurance.

Garcia’s family has started a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help with the cost of his funeral. To donate, click here.