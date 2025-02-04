DENVER — Denver East High School parent volunteers need help finding a space to pre-build sets for After Prom.

It might not seem like a big deal at first, but After Prom is a place for teenagers to enjoy a party in a safe, secure environment for free. East High School's After Prom dates back to the 80s, according to volunteers. A group of parents organized it to help minimize risks that are associated with prom like drinking and driving.

Denver East High School After Prom

And East High School's After Prom is a production that parent volunteers put a lot of creativity and work into every year. There's a different theme every year and a group of parents starts working in August to build elaborate sets.

Denver East High School After Prom

The problem is this year, there's no place to do it.

"We've driven all around town. We've reached out to all our personal contacts. We've reached out to the school several times," Amy Decamillis, a parent volunteer, said.

Volunteers said they were using a Bed Bath & Beyond in Cherry Creek for a few years, but since it's under development, the After Prom parent committee has had to look for a new place. Volunteers are looking for somewhere that's between 3,000 and 5,000 square feet, has access to bathrooms and running water, and is available from February through mid-May of this year. An empty warehouse, vacant retail space, large industrial space, church basement or fellowship hall would be ideal candidates — any commercial spaces that can accommodate the teams of builders. Donating the space is tax deductible through East High School PTSA.

"I think our students at East High really deserve such a special send off. They've had a few challenging years, and they've totally persevered," Decamillis said.

If you have any leads or connections, the 2025 East After Prom Parent Committee asks community members to e-mail at eastafterprom25@gmail.com. Parents are also taking donations to help pay for a rental.