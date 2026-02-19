DENVER — Denver7 has heard from builders frustrated with Denver’s permitting process that it's a “huge pain.” Now artificial intelligence (AI) could be a possible solution.

Last May, the city launched the Denver Permitting Office to try to make the process more efficient. It set a 180-day “shot clock” to deliver plans before a promise to refund developers up to $10,000 in application fees.

Now, the city one step closer to adding AI to the permitting overhaul.

This week, Denver City Council’s Governance and Intergovernmental Relations Committee advanced a five-year, $4.6 million contract proposal for the vendor, CivCheck, to build and develop an AI platform for building applicants to upload construction drawings and materials.

Robert Peek, with the city’s permitting office, said the tool could then instantly flag any issues and let applicants fix them before re-submitting officially.

The tool would ideally give clearer direction during the first step of a permitting submission, and prevent unnecessary back-and-forth with city staff who could instead focus on more complicated issues.

“Even a few minutes per application saves our staff lots of time,” Peek told Denver7. “It is an investment for the city. But it's a worthy investment, because it will allow our businesses to open sooner, allow our homeowners to move into their homes sooner. It really is part of our effort to revitalize the business community in Denver.”

Denver could turn to artificial intelligence for faster building permitting

Peek clarified that even if the AI tool makes mistakes, humans would still review final submitted plans.

The city’s goal is to accept 80% of projects submitted through CivCheck on the first round.

Befoer AI in 2025, that number was only 37%. The city did note, though, that's a year-long figure that pre-dates the new permitting office and its more focused approach.

The city said strides were already made in speeding up the permitting process, cutting possession time for single-family and duplex projects by roughly 45% since 2023.

Denver7

"We've heard you, and we are trying to make things easier and more efficient for our customers," Peek said. "And using tools like [CivCheck] just creates extra guidance, more education, more upfront information for our customers, so they have a smoother time getting through our process."

Denver7

The AI plan and contract approval is still pending Denver City Council approval. Peek said the discussion will move from the committee to full council on March 2.

If approved by council, Peek said the plan is for AI development to begin in April and have it up and running by late summer or early fall.