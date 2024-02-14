Denver Coliseum to remain open as severe weather shelter through Feb. 17

DENVER — Due to expected below-freezing overnight lows Friday night, the City of Denver will keep the Denver Coliseum open as a 24/7 severe weather shelter through Saturday morning.

The Coliseum, located at 4600 N Humboldt Street, will now remain open until 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17.

A cold front will slide across Denver, bringing chances for snow late Thursday into Friday. Expect a chilly day on Friday with highs in the 30s and a chance for light snow.

It is unclear how much snow this storm will bring. As it stands now, it looks to be a pretty quick mover, and we will have sunshine going into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

People in need can go directly to the Coliseum. The city said this shelter is best suited for individuals, not families.

There are other shelter options as cold weather returns to the state.

Families who need shelter should contact The Salvation Army Connection Center at 303-295-3366, where they can receive a hotel voucher.

Individuals in need of shelter can also go to "front door" shelter access points, which offer walk-up access, longer hours and can help people navigate what shelter facility is best for their situation. The front door locations include:



For individual men – Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St.