Warm weather fans are going to love Wednesday's forecast in the Denver metro

The weather will stay relatively quiet across Colorado through early Thursday.

Temperatures will climb into the low 50s Wednesday afternoon across the plains, with 20s and 30s in the mountains.

A gradual increase in moisture from the west will bring snow showers back to Colorado's high country, mainly along and north of I-70 Wednesday.

The weather will stay mild over the plains again on Thursday with highs in the 50s. There will be a cold front sliding across the area late Thursday, bringing Denver's next chance for snow late Thursday into Friday, but it should be pretty light.

Warm weather fans are going to love Wednesday's forecast

Expect a chilly day on Friday with our highs in the 30s and a chance for light snow. We'll have to wait and see again - with this storm as it gets closer - on whether or not it will bring significant snow to the area.

As it stands now, it looks like a pretty quick mover, and we will have sunshine going into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Next week will be mild and dry!

