Denver City Council to vote on employee unionizing efforts Monday night

If city council approves the measure Monday, it will then head to voters in November
Thousands of city workers in Denver could move a step closer to unionizing Monday as Denver City Council take a critical vote on the matter. If approved, voters would have the final say on the November ballot.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jul 08, 2024

DENVER — Thousands of city workers in Denver could move a step closer to unionizing as Denver City Council takes a critical vote on the matter Monday night. If approved, voters would have the final say on the November ballot.

Three council members that Denver7 spoke with said they are in support of measure and feel confident that the measure will pass.

“So right now in the city and county of Denver, people don't have the ability to form a union and have that be formally recognized by the city, and so all we're trying to do is lay the groundwork," said Councilwoman Sara Parady. "What's exciting about it, is that pretty much anything to do with your terms and conditions of employment is on the table."

This is a decision that will impact employees across the city and county of Denver, potentially giving them more bargaining rights if passed.

Councilwoman Parady said when it comes to things like pay, employee satisfaction and less turnover, a union could be beneficial. She also added that Denver is one of the only large blue cities in a blue state where employees do not have collective bargaining rights.

Ahead of the vote, people in support of the union will gather on the steps of the Denver City and County Building at 5 p.m. on Monday. It’s important to note that even if the city council approves this measure, there would be a process in getting the union started up.

