Denver City Council submits 22 changes to Johnston's 2025 budget proposal

DENVER — The Denver City Council submitted 22 adjustments to Mayor Mike Johnston's 2025 budget proposal on Friday, totaling more than $29 million in changes.

The mayor outlined his $1.76 billion budget proposal in September. The plan is only slightly bigger than last year’s budget of $1.74 billion and the smallest increase in over a decade, according to the mayor.

Watch our initial coverage in the video player below:

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston unveils tight 2025 budget proposal

While the homelessness and immigration crises are still ongoing priorities, under Johnston's plan, the city will spend a lot less on them next year compared to this year. Spending on the mayor’s All In Mile High Initiative will decrease by $84 million, while spending to help asylum seekers will decrease by $90 million.

The mayor’s budget calls for increased spending in other areas, such as workforce development, expanding affordable housing and revitalizing downtown.

On Friday, the city council outlined 20 changes that received support from a supermajority of council members. In terms of funding, the largest changes include:



$5.5 million to the Office of Children's Affairs to support out-of-school-time programs for elementary and middle school students

$5 million to fund temporary rental and utility assistance

$3 million to help the transition of Denver's Asylum Seekers Program

$2.5 million to fund another cohort for the Denver Basic Income Project

$2.5 million to increase funding for the Safe Routes to School program

Two changes received support from a simple majority of council members:

Transferring the AID Center from the Office of Neighborhood Safety to the Department of Public Health and Environment

$2.75 million to purchase land for safe RV parking

You can read all 22 of the council's adjustments below:

While the mayor creates the budget, it is up to the city council to approve it. The council can suggest changes, but the mayor has the power to veto them. If a change is vetoed, two-thirds of the city council must vote to override it to keep the change.

The mayor has until Oct. 21 to submit his final budget proposal. The city council then has until Nov. 4 to propose or vote on amendments. You can view the entire budget timeline through this link.