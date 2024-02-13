Denver City Council moves meeting online after pro-Palestinian demonstrators interrupt process

DENVER — Denver City Council moved its meeting online after pro-Palestinian demonstrators interrupted the discussion of a proclamation calling for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza.

At-Large Councilmember Sarah Parady and Councilmember Shontel Lewis (District 8) sponsored the proclamation, which failed in a 4-8 vote.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators packed into the city council chamber Monday afternoon. Cheers erupted after Parady and Lewis shared their support of the proclamation.

"Public bodies refusing to acknowledge that our Palestinian constituents are suffering and that our government is uniquely positioned to end that suffering does nothing to end antisemitism," said Parady. "Securing human rights for Palestinians and for Israelis and all Jewish people, whether among both diasporas or back home in Israel and Palestine, go hand in hand, and it is time for our U.S. government to stand for that truth."

"The American government is trickled up. What is decided at the city level is reflected at the state level and again at the federal level," said Lewis. "The work has to begin as close to the people as possible, and this work comes from the people."

Councilmembers Paul Kashmann (District 6) and Darrell Watson (District 9) said while the loss of life is tragic, they cannot support the proclamation.

"My life as a Jew is worth no more than the life of a Palestinian, and it is worth no less. The loss of life in Israel and Gaza is horrific. It has gone from ought to stop to must stop. I have contacted my congressional representatives and asked them to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire," said Kashmann. "Unfortunately, the proclamation under consideration does not adequately consider those elements for a ceasefire that will be anywhere near permanent."

Demonstrators shouted at Watson during his comments.

"This proclamation does not get us to where folks hope that it will," Watson said. "I do not agree with this proclamation. I will not vote for this proclamation in support of it. I will continue to work with community members on all sides of this issue that are seeking peace in the Middle East."

At one point, Councilmember Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez asked shouting audience members to "listen to each other with respect" and was met with yells.

"I'm a little bit disappointed because, you know, civil discourse is fine, but we're here to have this conversation from a place of respect. That's what I'm here to do," said Gonzales-Gutierrez, who voted in favor of the proclamation.

"I'll wait. I've got kids, I can wait. Trust me," said Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer after her comments were interrupted.

Council President Jamie Torres, who warned audience members to stop the interruptions earlier in the meeting, called for a recess after Sawyer was interrupted, and the meeting was moved online.

The Denver City Council meeting will continue virtually. You may join via Zoom at the following link: https://t.co/u1n6XpyQDo pic.twitter.com/ysSzErQCuB — Office of Denver City Council (@DenCityCouncil) February 13, 2024

This is not the first time a city council meeting has been interrupted. The council adjourned its Nov. 27 meeting early after pro-Palestinian speakers took over the chamber floor.