Denver City Council adjourns early as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stall meeting

DENVER — The Denver City Council adjourned its meeting early Monday night after pro-Palestinian speakers took over the chamber floor.

During the public comment period, speakers called on the council to support a ceasefire resolution and shut down the Jewish National Fund's Global Conference, which will be held in Denver Nov. 30 through Dec. 3. Once the public comment period concluded, the council tried to move on with the next portion of the agenda, but the speakers did not stop.

"We need to get to our hearing," Council President Jamie Torres told one speaker. "Thank you, and I appreciate everyone's attendance. We will move on with our meeting or we will recess."

Pro-Palestinian speakers and protesters just forced the Denver City Council to recess its meeting:

The council went into recess as speakers continued to occupy the floor. After an hour, Torres adjourned the meeting.

All remaining items on the agenda will roll over to the Dec. 4 meeting at 3:30 p.m., a city council spokesperson said in a social media post.

President Torres has adjourned the City Council meeting for Monday, November 27. All remaining items on tonight's agenda will roll over to the Monday, December 4 meeting at 3:30 p.m.