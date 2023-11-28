Watch Now
Denver City Council adjourns early as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stall meeting

Pro-Palestine protestors disrupt Denver City Council meeting 11-27-23
Posted at 8:01 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 22:20:58-05

DENVER — The Denver City Council adjourned its meeting early Monday night after pro-Palestinian speakers took over the chamber floor.

During the public comment period, speakers called on the council to support a ceasefire resolution and shut down the Jewish National Fund's Global Conference, which will be held in Denver Nov. 30 through Dec. 3. Once the public comment period concluded, the council tried to move on with the next portion of the agenda, but the speakers did not stop.

"We need to get to our hearing," Council President Jamie Torres told one speaker. "Thank you, and I appreciate everyone's attendance. We will move on with our meeting or we will recess."

The council went into recess as speakers continued to occupy the floor. After an hour, Torres adjourned the meeting.

All remaining items on the agenda will roll over to the Dec. 4 meeting at 3:30 p.m., a city council spokesperson said in a social media post.

