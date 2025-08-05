Denver City Council approves $950M Vibrant Denver bond proposal, sending it to voters

DENVER — The Denver City Council on Monday unanimously voted to approve the $950 million Vibrant Denver bond proposal, sending it to voters in November.

Mayor Mike Johnston said the $950 million bond will invest in the city's future and provide an economic boost without raising taxes. The city's finance director said it could cost taxpayers nearly $2 billion to repay the bond.



Denver7 took a look at the projects listed in the proposal and broke down the most expensive ones in the story below:

Small amendments were made to the proposal during Monday's city council meeting. Ultimately, the council voted 13-0 to allow the proposal onto the November ballot.

Earlier this month, Denver7 reported how some council members were upset that a preliminary list didn’t include cost estimates. Others were disappointed that proposed projects in their districts were left off the list.

The mayor’s team met with council members to hear their concerns and released a revised project list. The changes bumped the proposal cost to nearly one billion dollars.

Mayor Johnston and members of the Denver City Council will celebrate the proposal's passage during an 8:30 a.m. press conference on Tuesday.