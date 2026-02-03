Denver City Council approves $325,000 settlement in excessive force case involving sheriff’s deputy

DENVER — Denver City Council has approved a $325,000 settlement in an excessive use of force case that took place nearly seven years ago and involved a Denver Sheriff Department deputy.

The settlement was approved by council in a block vote Monday evening.

It stems from an excessive use of force case Denver7 has previously reported on, involving Denver Sheriff Deputy Jason Gentempo, who was caught on surveillance video punching Serafin Finn and knocking him to the ground.

Finn, who has since died, was hospitalized at Denver Health in 2019 when deputies went to looking for him on an outstanding warrant for third-degree assault.

Once he was medically cleared, he was shackled, placed in a wheelchair and escorted out of the hospital by two deputies. As Finn was being wheeled down the ramp, Gentempo is seen punching Finn multiple times and then taking him to the group.

The deputy claimed Finn had spit on him before the attack.

Gentempo, who allegedly faced no disciplinary action for that attack, was arrested on charges of third-degree assault of an at-risk adult in December.

A spokesperson for the Denver Sheriff Department told Denver7 Gentempo is still on investigatory leave for this most recent incident.