Denver bartender recovering from serious injuries after being struck by driver while biking

DENVER — A Denver bartender is recovering after he was struck by a driver while biking and seriously injured.

March 12 was just another day for Cade Christner when it quickly turned into the worst day of his life. While biking to a nearby coffee shop in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood, Christner was hit by a truck on 11th Avenue and Washington.

Christner said a truck pulled out of an alleyway and he crashed into the driver's side door.

"It was a very chaotic moment," he said. “I didn't have enough time to break or slow down at all."

Christner said the driver briefly got out of his truck to check on him but then took off. The Denver Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run but has not made any arrests.

Christner broke his jaw in two places and needed stitches for cuts on his hands. He was discharged from the hospital but is scheduled to undergo surgery in six weeks.

"It's just put a bit of a wrench in what I would like to be doing," he said.

Just a month ago, Christner started a new job as a bartender at MAKfam. He can't work right now due to his injuries but hopes to return to the restaurant soon.

"It's very difficult for me to speak for long periods of time because my mouth is full of these heavy-duty metal braces right now and they're painful," said Christner.

After hearing about his condition, Christner's co-workers started a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help pay for his medical bills. He said he falls in a coverage gap since he doesn't qualify for Medicaid but can't afford his medical expenses.

If you would like to help Christner, you can donate through this link.