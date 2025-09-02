Demonstrators spend Labor Day rallying for workers' rights at Colorado Capitol

DENVER — Hundreds of demonstrators spent their Labor Day rallying for workers' rights at the Colorado Capitol.

The event was organized by the group 50501, which also organized the No Kings Day protest back in June.

The group held two marches: one through downtown Denver, where people held signs criticizing the Trump administration's affiliations with billionaires and other policies, and another to the Governor's Mansion, where people dropped off letters of various personal concerns.

The focus of the event was to support labor rights, but 50501 also collaborated with several community groups — some political, some not. Booths were set up to connect community members who want to engage in change with causes they may want to support.

"It's us versus the 1%," said Colorado 50501 organizer Jennifer Bradley. "It's not left or right. It's not Democrat or Republican. It's about the people standing up for the people together."

Denver7 spoke to some of the demonstrators who marched through the streets.

"I think the broad community wants to respond, is looking for some way to protest. And so this hopefully starts that dialog of getting people out, seeing that other people are out here feeling like there's another voice and that people can jump in and lend their hand," said Jerry Rouse.

"The workers of our city and of our states, they are what hold America together, and so we have to stand up against these billionaires that are trying to ruin our democracy," said Alex Lotze.

The protest and marches were peaceful. There was a brief moment of tension when a handful of people from a separate community group blocked Lincoln Street, prompting a quick and robust police presence. Volunteers with the organizing group were able to speak to those individuals, convince them to move, and clear the road.