Construction on East Colfax rapid transit system to begin Friday

DENVER — The East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project is set to break ground on Friday, bringing dedicated transit lanes in each direction along East Colfax between Broadway and Yosemite.

The BRT will run from Denver's Union Station to I-225 on Colfax Avenue. Once complete, there will be a center-running transit lane in each direction between Broadway and Yosemite.

Denver Department of Transportation & Infrastructure

Those behind the $280 million project say the system will help ease congestion between buses and cars. In the meantime, however, nearly 150 businesses will have to deal with construction pains as East Colfax is torn up in phases through 2027.

"As a business owner, I think you live a nervous life," laughed Chris Donato, owner of Champagne Tiger, a French American diner.

Donato knows opening the doors to a new business comes with risk. But having a massive construction project outside his front door comes with even more risk.

"Being open five weeks and then going right into construction, it makes me even more nervous," said Donato.

Champagne Tiger sits right along East Colfax.

"We love that it is, for us, is kind of the street that feels most exciting to be on in Denver," said Donato.

The corridor is at capacity with cars, and its bus routes serve over 20,000 daily riders, according to Frank Locantore, executive director for the Colfax Ave. Business Improvement District.

"If we're at our capacity right now, where are all those people going to go? They're probably not going to go to Colfax, and that's not good for us," explained Locantore.

Planners believe the separation between buses and cars will help make sure buses don't get stuck in congestion.

Denver Department of Transportation & Infrastructure

There are 150 businesses within a mile-and-a-half stretch of the project. While construction is underway, Locantore said his team will work to minimize the impacts on those storefronts by hosting financial seminars and monthly events.

"In the short term, there's going to be some discomfort and even pain," said Locantore.

For Donato, going from opening to construction comes with concerns. He hopes the community steps up when Colfax needs it most.

"I would just ask everybody out there that over the next year or two, think about Colfax when you're going out because we need to keep business going over here even during the construction project," said Donato.