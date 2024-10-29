Composting in Colorado: Where you can drop off your leaves in the Denver metro area

DENVER — One of the best things you can do to combat climate change is to compost your food and yard waste, including leaves that are hitting the ground.

“Don’t put [food and yard waste] in a plastic trash bag that then goes to a landfill,” said Noah Kaplan, executive director of Compost Colorado, a Denver composting company. “It's going to produce a lot of methane, and these are important nutrients. We need to recover those resources.”

Compost Colorado's goal is to encourage as many people as possible to start composting their food and yard waste, providing paid members with drop-off compost locations or curbside pickup depending on their membership.

The group is hosting leaf drop events for members and non-members alike. Denver residents can also use the map below to find the closest leaf drop-off location, hosted by either Compost Colorado or the City of Denver.

In return, Compost Colorado members receive nutrient-dense soil in the spring, made using the organic materials that were composted.

“Part of the cycle we're trying to complete, or the loop we're trying to close, is that the organics that we divert produce a soil that then gets to go back to the people who diverted the organics, and that leads to healthier ecosystems and a healthier planet overall," said Kaplan.

Compost Colorado members can also give one pumpkin per week.