Colorado’s first licensed cannabis-friendly tour bus ready to roll in Denver

DENVER — The Cannabis Experience, Colorado’s first licensed cannabis-friendly tour bus, is ready to roll in Denver.

The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, which issued the license Thursday, believes it may be the first and only licensed mobile marijuana hospitality establishment in the nation.

The Cannabis Experience CEO Sarah Woodson and her husband, Terry, told Denver7 the bus can hold up to 12 people and must be accompanied by a staff member.

There are several rules guests must follow. Woodson says IDs will be checked, and safe consumption information will be shared before the tour begins.

Guests will be allowed to smoke on the bus, but marijuana won't be sold during the ride. Non-alcoholic beverages and food will also be available for guests to enjoy.

As far as tours go, Woodson says there will be a variety of options, including airport pickup and drop-off.

“We have a RiNo mural tour where we'll drive around RiNo, stop at different murals, people will be able to jump out. We'll have a dispensary stop,” she said. "We’re going to be taking them to dispensaries. We will have a host talking about different strands of cannabis in the city.”

But how will cannabis smoke be kept away from the driver?

“So that door closes, and underneath us, there's air filtration systems that are pulling out the smoke and bringing them back in,” said Woodson.

Woodson says she's still trying to determine how much cannabis people will be allowed to consume on the bus.

She says getting to this point has been a year in the making, and she's excited to get started. Her goal is to eventually have 10 of these buses.

Reservations open on March 1. To learn more, click here.