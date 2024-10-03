Colorado Supreme Court building to reopen Oct. 8, more than 10 months after break-in

DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court building will reopen its doors to the public more than 10 months after a man reportedly broke in and caused significant fire and water damage to the building.

Brandon Olsen is accused of forcing his way into the Ralph L. Carr Judicial Center Office Tower during the early hours of Jan. 2 after police said he tried to flee a hit-and-run at 13th Ave. and Lincoln, but not before grabbing a pistol.

“Soon after, that same individual shot out a window on the east side of the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center,” located at 1300 Broadway, according to police.

A probable cause statement from Denver police noted Olsen allegedly made his way inside after smashing a window on the first floor. He then reportedly encountered an unarmed security guard and held him at gunpoint as he tried to break his way into to a store/maintenance room, police said.

After forcefully obtaining the keys from the security guard, Olsen allegedly made his way to the seventh floor of the where he fired additional shots inside the building and at some point started a fire in a stairwell, according to arresting documents.

He voluntarily surrendered to police about two hours later.

Later that month, Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright and state court administrator Steven Vasconcellos told Colorado legislators Olsen had caused $35 million in damages from the fire, which activated the fire sprinklers from the 7th floor down to the basement.

Vasconcellos said because of the extensive damage, at least three floors would had to be “rebuilt from scratch.”

A spokesperson from the State Court Administrator’s Office said during the initial reopening phase of the building, the public will have access to the first two floors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Access to floors 8-12 will only be available by appointment only.

Floors 3-7 will remain closed as reconstruction continues, which is expected to wrap up by the summer of 2025.

“The Ralph L. Carr Judicial Center is an important symbol in our legal community –it is the hub of activity for a number of agencies critical to our judicial system. Its partial reopening marks a significant milestone in the recovery process from the devasting events that severely damaged the tower complex earlier this year,” said Chief Justice Monica M. Márquez. “A dedicated team has worked tirelessly for many months to ensure that employees can safely return to their workspaces.”

Olsen’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 8:30 a.m.