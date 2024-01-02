Man breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building Tuesday morning, Denver police say

DENVER — A man is in police custody after he forced his way into the Colorado Supreme Court building early Tuesday morning, Denver police confirmed to Denver7.

"CSP and DPD are treating this incident seriously, but at this time, it is believed that this is not associated with previous threats to the Colorado Supreme Court Justices," Colorado State Patrol said in a news release later Tuesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., two cars crashed on 13th Ave. and Lincoln Street. One of the drivers reportedly pointed a gun at the other drive, according to CSP.

The man entered the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center at E 14th Ave. and Lincoln Street just after 1 a.m., according to Kurt Barnes, the spokesperson for the Denver Police Department.

MORE - @DenverPolice say this all started around 1:11am. They can't say how the suspect was able to breach the Colo. Supreme Court. Motive currently under investigation @DenverChannel https://t.co/OtBOuMkIJe — Veronica Acosta (@VeronicacostaTV) January 2, 2024

The man encountered an unarmed security guard from the Colorado State Patrol Capitol Security Unit. The suspect held the security guard at gunpoint and took keys from the security guard to gain access to the rest of the building.

The suspect fired gunshots out a window on the east side of the building and then made his way to the seventh floor firing additional shots. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The man shot at police, but they didn't fire back, according to DPD.

At approximately 3 a.m., the suspect called 911 and voluntarily surrendered to police. He was taken into custody without further incident or injury.

The man was then taken to a nearby hospital to be cleared by medical personnel, CSP said in its news release.

While investigating the scene, an officer discovered a fire in the stairwell, Barnes said. The building's sprinklers put out the fire, according to Lt. JD Chism with the Denver Fire Department. Police would not say what was burning or how the fire started.

There is significant and extensive damage to the building, according to CSP.

Denver police are investigating the suspect's motive for the break-in.

The reports of smoke from the supreme court building had first responders blocking Broadway Boulevard at 14th Ave. just before 4:30 a.m., Denver7 Traffic Jayson Luber said.

Report of smoke from a downtown building has first responders blocking Broadway at 14th Ave. pic.twitter.com/hWtcajDR68 — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) January 2, 2024

Broadway reopened between 13th and 14th Avenues approximately 14 minutes later. However 13th Ave. is closed between Lincoln and Broadway, according to Luber.

