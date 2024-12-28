Colorado Safe Parking Initiative ending program due to lack of funding

DENVER — A program that provided those experiencing homelessness a safe place to park overnight without fear of being ticketed or towed will shut down at the end of the year.

The Colorado Safe Parking Initiative no longer has sufficient government funding to continue its operations, according to executive director Terrell Curtis.

"We just haven't been able to build up enough private funding to supplant that and be able to sustain the organization in a way that allows us to continue to be really, really effective," said Curtis.

The funding was used for things like case management services, meals and portable toilets.

According to Denver's latest Point-in-Time (PIT) Count, there were at least 799 people across the Denver metro living in their vehicles.

"It's very important that we have these spaces so that people can continue to function with their lives, and they're not put on the streets," said Amy Beck with Together Denver.

In 2023, Denver City Council gave the initiative $600,000 to expand and create more sites, but that money was reallocated.Curtis said with that and pandemic-era funding drained, it's the end of the road for the program.

Small providers are finding ways to help those in need and keep the lots up and running.

"I always say homelessness is a community problem that deserves a community solution," said Curtis.