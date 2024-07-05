Watch: Colorado Rockies light up Denver sky with Fourth of July fireworks show

DENVER — It wouldn't be the Fourth of July without the annual Colorado Rockies fireworks show!

After taking down the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Thursday night, the team lit up the Denver sky with a dazzling pyrotechnic performance.

If you missed it, don't worry! Denver7 captured the show from the rooftop of our new building in the River North Art District. Watch it out below:

Colorado Rockies light up sky with Fourth of July fireworks show

If you want to see the fireworks in person, the Rockies will light up the sky once again Friday night following the game.

The Rockies start their series against the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

