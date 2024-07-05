Watch Now
Jake Cave breaks tie with 6th-inning homer, Rockies top Brewers 4-3

Colorado Rockies' Jake Cave, left, celebrates with third base coach Warren Schaeffer as Cave rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Tobias Myers in the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:15 PM, Jul 04, 2024

DENVER (AP) — Jake Cave hit his first home run of the season to snap a sixth-inning tie, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 to gain a split of the four-game series.

Charlie Blackmon had two hits, including a two-run double for the Rockies. Cave homered off Tobias Myers (5-3), driving a 1-0 offering over the fence in straightaway center.

Anthony Molina got the win in relief and Jalen Beeks got the last four outs for his seventh save.

Andruw Monasterio's hit a two-run single for the Brewers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

