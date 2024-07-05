Jake Cave breaks tie with 6th-inning homer, Rockies top Brewers 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Jake Cave hit his first home run of the season to snap a sixth-inning tie, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 to gain a split of the four-game series.

Charlie Blackmon had two hits, including a two-run double for the Rockies. Cave homered off Tobias Myers (5-3), driving a 1-0 offering over the fence in straightaway center.

Anthony Molina got the win in relief and Jalen Beeks got the last four outs for his seventh save.

Andruw Monasterio's hit a two-run single for the Brewers.