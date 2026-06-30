Colorado primary election turnout trending higher than 2022 and 2024

DENVER — Martin Lavine hasn’t missed an election since he was 18 years old. Now 60, he dropped off his and his wife’s ballot by bicycle ahead of Colorado's 2026 primary Election Day on Tuesday.

“It’s not just civic duty. If you want to complain about what’s happening or have a say in the world around you, you’ve got to vote to… voice your opinion. That’s the way Americans do it,” Lavine said.

He’s not the only one who feels that way. The Denver Elections Division has their hands full sorting through thousands of mail-in ballots while preparing for a busy primary Election day.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said she is pleased with this year’s primary election so far.

“I’m happy to report that this year’s primary election is running smoothly. Colorado knows how to deliver secure and accessible elections for every voter, and this year is no different,” Griswold said.

Griswold said the current turnout rate is 19.5% — slightly higher than the 2024 and 2022 primaries, with 160,000 more ballots received than at this point two years ago.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Voters can place mail-in ballots at one of 437 drop-off locations across the state or vote in person at one of 137 voting centers. Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“Turnout is making me very confident and optimistic about this election, and it seems that Coloradans are fired up to make their voices heard,” Griswold said.

The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a 5-4 decision Monday that allows states to count mail-in ballots received after polls have closed, as long as they were mailed before the end of Election Day, though the decision doesn't apply to Colorado.

"That's not how our state conducts our mail ballot voting, but it's perfectly fine. It's a state statute," Griswold said.

According to Colorado state law, all mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Griswold suggests that those who have not yet voted by mail either place their ballot in one of 437 drop-off locations across the state or vote in person at one of 137 voting centers.

Voters can also register to vote at the same location where they cast their ballot.

"Dog ate your mail ballot? No worries, you can still vote in person. That's why we have our statewide voter registration system that is updating constantly to allow Coloradans the flexibility to use their mail ballot or to go vote in person,” Griswold said.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Visit GoVoteColorado.gov to find the nearest drop box or voting center.

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