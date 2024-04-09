Colorado-owned taquería garners national attention on ABC's Good Morning America

DENVER — La Lotería on South Broadway puts the 'family' in family-owned business.

The former food truck moved to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2019. It's named after one of owner Edgar Silvestre's favorite childhood card games, and blends the comfort of family and good food.

"When you’re playing this game – La Lotería – it's like a family thing. You know, you can get mad you can get like happy, jump or have fun with the family. And we're trying to get this name for being like a family reunion, when you have like some good, good food next to it," Silvestre said.

He wore a humble smile Tuesday morning, standing by family, friends and staff while being featured on Good Morning America's week-long 'Comfort Food America' series.

"I didn't get it for the beginning, like how big it was. And now it was, like, when I realized it, like, cameras all over the place. I'm like, 'Okay, this is big,'" Silvestre said.

He showed off some of their specialties like homemade tortillas, goat birria and carne asada.

"We absolutely love food, and so we’re doing different stops at local restaurants and trying out the amazing that every city has to offer," GMA reporter Jess Sims said.

Put simply, Silvestre's family said they're happy. Of all the cities and restaurants in America, GMA chose Denver and La Lotería.

